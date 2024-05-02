Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery: How to stream undisputed title fight live from Japan

Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery battle it out in the main event live from Tokyo Dome on Monday, May 6. The contest pits Japan’s two-division undisputed champion against former world champion of Mexico. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Undefeated 31-year-old four-weight world champion Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) makes the first defense of his undisputed 122 lbs title. 29-year-old two-division world champion Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) targets his fifth straight victory and looks to once again become champion.

Who is fighting on Inoue vs Nery undercard?

Among Inoue vs Nery undercard bouts, Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) of Australia makes the second defense of his WBO bantamweight title against unbeaten Japanese contender Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs). The bout serves as the co-feature.

As well, Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs), younger brother of Naoya, defends his WBA bantamweight title against Japanese fellow Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs). In addition, WBA flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his title in the all-Japanese clash against Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs).

Among the prelims, Australia-based TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KOs) of Ireland faces Filipino Bryl Bayogos (7-0, 2 KOs) at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

When does Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery airs live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Monday, May 6 at 4 am ET / 1 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 6 am ET / 3 am PT.

When does Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery start in the UK?

In the UK, Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery airs live on Sky Sports. The start time is scheduled for Monday, May 6 at 9 am BST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 am BST.

When does Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery start in Australia?

In Australia, Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery airs live stream on Kayo PPV. The start time is scheduled for Monday, May 6 at 6 pm AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 8 pm AEST.

How to stream fight in other countries?

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery from practically anywhere.

The respective start time vary by location.

Full fight card

The current Inoue vs Nery fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Inoue’s WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles

Jason Moloney vs. Yoshiki Takei, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Moloney’s WBO title

Takuma Inoue vs. Sho Ishida, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s WBA title

Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Taku Kuwahara, 12 rounds, flyweight – Akui’s WBA flyweight title

Prelims