Kurt Holobaugh vs Kaynan Kruschewsky set for UFC event in July

The bout between Kurt Holobaugh and Kaynan Kruschewsky has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card on July 20, aka UFC Vegas 94. The pair squares off at lightweight.

Kurt Holobaugh (20-8, 1 NC) looks to get back in the win column. In his previous outing last August, the 37-year-old native of Denham Springs, Louisiana dropped a unanimous decision against Austin Hubbard, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2, 1 NC) also looks to return to winning ways. Brazil’s 33-year-old got his four-fight winning streak snapped last November, when he was KO’d by Elves Brener in the first round.

The contest was reported by MMA Junkie. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.