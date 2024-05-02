Subscribe
HomeUFC

Kurt Holobaugh vs Kaynan Kruschewsky set for UFC event in July

Lightweights Kurt Holobaugh & Kaynan Kruschewsky clash at UFC Vegas 94

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The bout between Kurt Holobaugh and Kaynan Kruschewsky has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card on July 20, aka UFC Vegas 94. The pair squares off at lightweight.

Kurt Holobaugh (20-8, 1 NC) looks to get back in the win column. In his previous outing last August, the 37-year-old native of Denham Springs, Louisiana dropped a unanimous decision against Austin Hubbard, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2, 1 NC) also looks to return to winning ways. Brazil’s 33-year-old got his four-fight winning streak snapped last November, when he was KO’d by Elves Brener in the first round.

The contest was reported by MMA Junkie. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.