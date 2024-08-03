UFC Abu Dhabi results: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, August 3.

The main event is a five-round bantamweight title eliminator between Cory Sandhagen (17-4) of Aurora, Colorado and unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0). The co-main event is a middleweight bout between unbeaten Shara Magomedov (13-0) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-8) of Poland.

Also on the card, a bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera (23-9-1) of Ecuador and former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (23-3-1) of Brazil. As well, Tony Ferguson (26-10) of Oxnard, California and Michael Chiesa (16-7) of Aurora, Colorado go head to heat at welterweight.

Plus, Mackenzie Dern (13-5) of Phoenix, Arizona takes on Mexico’s Loopy Godinez (12-4) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Joel Alvarez (20-3) of Spain and Elves Brener (16-4) of Brazil clash at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Abu Dhabi live stream

UFC Abu Dhabi live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The prelims begin at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

UFC Abu Dhabi results

Get UFC Abu Dhabi: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez

Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener

Prelims