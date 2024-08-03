UFC Abu Dhabi results: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, August 3.
The main event is a five-round bantamweight title eliminator between Cory Sandhagen (17-4) of Aurora, Colorado and unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0). The co-main event is a middleweight bout between unbeaten Shara Magomedov (13-0) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-8) of Poland.
Also on the card, a bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera (23-9-1) of Ecuador and former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (23-3-1) of Brazil. As well, Tony Ferguson (26-10) of Oxnard, California and Michael Chiesa (16-7) of Aurora, Colorado go head to heat at welterweight.
Plus, Mackenzie Dern (13-5) of Phoenix, Arizona takes on Mexico’s Loopy Godinez (12-4) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Joel Alvarez (20-3) of Spain and Elves Brener (16-4) of Brazil clash at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Abu Dhabi live stream
UFC Abu Dhabi live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The prelims begin at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.
UFC Abu Dhabi results
Get UFC Abu Dhabi: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez
- Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener
Prelims
- Azamat Murzakanov vs. Alonzo Menifield
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Kaue Fernandes
- Shamil Gaziev vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic
- Victoria Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes
- Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin