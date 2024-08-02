Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov on weight at UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on August 3. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov square off in the bantamweight title eliminator. Both fighters successfully made the required 136-pound non-championship limit.

Cory Sandhagen weighed-in at 136 lbs. Umar Nurmagomedov showed 135 lbs. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Sharabutdin Magomedov battle it out at middleweight. The non-title limit is 186 lbs. Oleksiejczuk showed 185 lbs. Magomedov came in at 186 lbs.

UFC Abu Dhabi ceremonial weigh-ins start time is 10 am ET / 7 am PT.

Get UFC Abu Dhabi: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov full fight card and weights below.

UFC Abu Dhabi fight card

Main card

Cory Sandhagen (136) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135) – UFC bantamweight title eliminator

Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5)

Tony Ferguson (170) vs. Michael Chiesa (170)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115.5)

Joel Alvarez (155.5) vs. Elves Brener (155)

Prelims