UFC 333 live results: Volkanovski defends title against Evloev

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev airs live tonight (Saturday, October 24) from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
- In the main event, Australia’s two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (28-4) makes the second defense of his title during his second reign against Movsar Evloev (20-0).
- In the co-main event, two-time bantamweight champion Petr Yan (20-5) makes the first defense of his title during his second reign against Georgia’s former champion Merab Dvalishvili (21-5) in their trilogy fight.
How to watch: Live on Paramount+, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.
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The card also includes:
- Flyweight bout between Lone’er Kavanagh (10-2) of the UK and Ramazan Temirov (20-3) of Uzbekistan.
- Heavyweight matchup between Alexander Volkov (40-11) and Rizvan Kuniev (14-3-1).
- Featherweight contest between Aaron Pico (14-5) of Whittier, California, and Losene Keita (17-2) of Belgium.
UFC 333 live blog
Alexander Volkanovski Not Retiring
Alexander Volkanovski says he is not retiring. Watch the fight reel below.
Final Face-Offs
The live results and updates will cover the main card. The prelim results will be added as the main card gets underway.
Watch the final face-offs below.
UFC 333 results
Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT)
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev
- Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov
- Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev
- Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita
Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)
- Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes
- Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev
- Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston
- Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev
Early prelims (10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT)
- Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov
- Abubakar Vagaev vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Bolaji Oki vs. Daniel Santos
- Kody Steele vs. Noah Gugnon
- Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicolle Caliari
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