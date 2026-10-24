UFC 333 live results: Volkanovski defends title against Evloev

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev airs live tonight (Saturday, October 24) from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event, Australia’s two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (28-4) makes the second defense of his title during his second reign against Movsar Evloev (20-0).

In the co-main event, two-time bantamweight champion Petr Yan (20-5) makes the first defense of his title during his second reign against Georgia’s former champion Merab Dvalishvili (21-5) in their trilogy fight.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

Flyweight bout between Lone’er Kavanagh (10-2) of the UK and Ramazan Temirov (20-3) of Uzbekistan.

Heavyweight matchup between Alexander Volkov (40-11) and Rizvan Kuniev (14-3-1).

Featherweight contest between Aaron Pico (14-5) of Whittier, California, and Losene Keita (17-2) of Belgium.

UFC 333 live blog October 24, 2026 1:30 AM EDT Alexander Volkanovski Not Retiring Alexander Volkanovski says he is not retiring. Watch the fight reel below. October 24, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Final Face-Offs The live results and updates will cover the main card. The prelim results will be added as the main card gets underway.



Watch the final face-offs below.

UFC 333 results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov

Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes

Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev

Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston

Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev

Early prelims (10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT)

Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov

Abubakar Vagaev vs. Jacob Malkoun

Bolaji Oki vs. Daniel Santos

Kody Steele vs. Noah Gugnon

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicolle Caliari