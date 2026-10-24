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UFC 333 live results: Volkanovski defends title against Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski defends his UFC featherweight title against Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev airs live tonight (Saturday, October 24) from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

  • In the main event, Australia’s two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (28-4) makes the second defense of his title during his second reign against Movsar Evloev (20-0).
  • In the co-main event, two-time bantamweight champion Petr Yan (20-5) makes the first defense of his title during his second reign against Georgia’s former champion Merab Dvalishvili (21-5) in their trilogy fight.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

  • Flyweight bout between Lone’er Kavanagh (10-2) of the UK and Ramazan Temirov (20-3) of Uzbekistan.
  • Heavyweight matchup between Alexander Volkov (40-11) and Rizvan Kuniev (14-3-1).
  • Featherweight contest between Aaron Pico (14-5) of Whittier, California, and Losene Keita (17-2) of Belgium.

UFC 333 live blog

Alexander Volkanovski Not Retiring

Alexander Volkanovski says he is not retiring. Watch the fight reel below.

Final Face-Offs

The live results and updates will cover the main card. The prelim results will be added as the main card gets underway.

Watch the final face-offs below.

UFC 333 results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT)

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev
  • Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
  • Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev
  • Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)

  • Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes
  • Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev
  • Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston
  • Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev

Early prelims (10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT)

  • Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov
  • Abubakar Vagaev vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Bolaji Oki vs. Daniel Santos
  • Kody Steele vs. Noah Gugnon
  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicolle Caliari
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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