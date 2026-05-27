UFC 329 fight card: 12 bouts confirmed – McGregor vs Holloway 2 main event

A total of 12 bouts have been confirmed for UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 11.

In the previously announced main event, Ireland’s former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor (22-6) makes his return in a welterweight rematch against former UFC champion and symbolic “BMF” titleholder Max Holloway (27-9) of Honolulu, Hawaii.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett (23-4) of the UK and Benoit Saint Denis (17-3, 1 NC) of France.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com, as per the promotion’s announcement on Tuesday.

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The current UFC 329 fight card includes: