UFC 327 main event: Prochazka faces Ulberg for title vacated by Pereira

The main event for UFC 327 is confirmed, featuring Jiri Prochazka facing Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title. The fight card takes place at Kaseya Center in Miami on April 11.

Former champion Prochazka (32-5-1) of the Czech Republic and Ulberg (13-1) of New Zealand clash for the 205-pound belt vacated by Alex Pereira (13-3). Brazil’s two-division champion Pereira is expected to move up to heavyweight.

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Prochazka, 33, has stopped Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill since his TKO defeat to Pereira in June 2024. Ulberg, 35, comes in on a nine-fight winning streak, having defeated Dominick Reyes by first-round knockout in his previous bout last September.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the UFC 327 main event on social media Friday evening. White also confirmed the co-main event, featuring flyweight champion Joshua Van (16-2) of Myanmar defending his title against Tatsuro Taira (18-1) of Japan.

Van, 24, makes his first title defense after claiming the belt against Alexandre Pantoja in December. Japan’s 26-year-old Taira won his two previous bouts, defeating Brandon Moreno by TKO last December and Park Hyun-sung by submission last August.

The rest of the lineup has also been announced, bringing the total to 13 bouts confirmed for UFC 327.

Tickets for UFC 327 are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

UFC 327 fight card

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira – Van’s UFC flyweight title

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Beneil Dariush vs. Manuel Torres

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Prelims

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez

Christopher Alvidrez vs. Francisco Prado