UFC 320 aka Noche UFC 3 set for September in Guadalajara, Mexico

The third annual Noche UFC comes to Mexico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia, February 9, 2025 | FIGHTMAG
The date, location, and venue are confirmed for UFC 320, aka Noche UFC, taking place at Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 13. The third annual event, commemorating Mexico’s Independence Day, is the first fight card held outside the U.S.

The promotion made the official announcement during UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg in Mexico City this past Saturday. No bouts have been confirmed yet.

UFC 320: Noche UFC follows UFC 306, held at the Sphere in Las Vegas last September, featuring Sean O’Malley defending his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili in the main event. The debut event took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2023, with Alexa Grasso defending her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in the headliner.

Ticket information for UFC 320: Noche UFC is expected to be confirmed shortly, with early access generally available through UFC Fight Club.

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

