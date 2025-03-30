UFC 320 aka Noche UFC 3 set for September in Guadalajara, Mexico

The date, location, and venue are confirmed for UFC 320, aka Noche UFC, taking place at Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 13. The third annual event, commemorating Mexico’s Independence Day, is the first fight card held outside the U.S.

The promotion made the official announcement during UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg in Mexico City this past Saturday. No bouts have been confirmed yet.

UFC 320: Noche UFC follows UFC 306, held at the Sphere in Las Vegas last September, featuring Sean O’Malley defending his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili in the main event. The debut event took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2023, with Alexa Grasso defending her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in the headliner.

Ticket information for UFC 320: Noche UFC is expected to be confirmed shortly, with early access generally available through UFC Fight Club.