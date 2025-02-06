UFC 312 press conference photos: Du Plessis vs Strickland, Zhang vs Suarez

At the final UFC 312 press conference, the fighters previewed their bouts and went face-to-face. The MMA event features two title bouts live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET).

The main event is a rematch between reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and former titleholder Sean Strickland. South Africa’s Du Plessis (22-2) dethroned Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA by split decision last January.

In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang faces unbeaten contender Tatiana Suarez. Zhang (25-3) makes the third defense of the belt in her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA challenges for her first UFC title.

Dricus du Plessis at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

Sean Strickland at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

Tatiana Suarez at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez come face-to-face at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez pose at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland come face-to-face at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland pose at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

At the UFC 312 press conference on Thursday, all fighters expressed their confidence in victory at the upcoming event.