Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 312 press conference photos: Du Plessis vs Strickland, Zhang vs Suarez

UFC 312 press conference features Dricus du Plessis, Sean Strickland, Weili Zhang, and Tatiana Suarez ahead of their title bouts in Sydney, Australia

MMANewsPhotosTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Dana White at the UFC 312 press conference
Dana White at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

At the final UFC 312 press conference, the fighters previewed their bouts and went face-to-face. The MMA event features two title bouts live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET).

The main event is a rematch between reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and former titleholder Sean Strickland. South Africa’s Du Plessis (22-2) dethroned Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA by split decision last January.

In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang faces unbeaten contender Tatiana Suarez. Zhang (25-3) makes the third defense of the belt in her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA challenges for her first UFC title.

Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG
Tatiana Suarez
Tatiana Suarez at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG
Tatiana Suarez
Tatiana Suarez at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG
Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez come face to face
Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez come face-to-face at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG
Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez
Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez pose at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland come face to face
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland come face-to-face at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland pose at the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

At the UFC 312 press conference on Thursday, all fighters expressed their confidence in victory at the upcoming event.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.