UFC 312 press conference photos: Du Plessis vs Strickland, Zhang vs Suarez

At the final UFC 312 press conference, the fighters previewed their bouts and went face-to-face. The MMA event features two title bouts live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET).
The main event is a rematch between reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and former titleholder Sean Strickland. South Africa’s Du Plessis (22-2) dethroned Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA by split decision last January.
In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang faces unbeaten contender Tatiana Suarez. Zhang (25-3) makes the third defense of the belt in her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA challenges for her first UFC title.
At the UFC 312 press conference on Thursday, all fighters expressed their confidence in victory at the upcoming event.