Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 312 event trailer previews Du Plessis vs Strickland rematch & Zhang vs Suarez

UFC 312 features Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland in a rematch, and Weili Zhang against Tatiana Suarez

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

UFC 312 event trailer features Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland ahead of their championship rematch, and Weili Zhang against Tatiana Suarez ahead of their title clash. The PPV fight card airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on February 8 (ET).

Reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) and former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) run it back following their first fight held last January in Toronto, Ontario. The five-round bout saw South Africa’s du Plessis dethroning Strickland of Anaheim, California by split decision.

Weili Zhang (25-3) and Tatiana Suarez (10-0) square off in a five-round bout with a strawweight title on the line. Two-time champion Zhang of China makes the third defense of the title in her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez of Covina, California makes her return to action and first attempt to become champion.

Among other bouts featured on the card, New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-4, 1 NC) goes up against Marcos Rogerio de Lima (22-9-1) of Brazil at heavyweight. As well, Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) of Australia faces Rodolfo Bellato (12-2) of Brazil at light heavyweight. Plus, Australia’s Jake Matthews (20-7) meets Francisco Prado (12-2) of Argentina at welterweight.

The local UFC 312 date in Australia is February 9.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.