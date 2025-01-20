UFC 312 event trailer previews Du Plessis vs Strickland rematch & Zhang vs Suarez

UFC 312 event trailer features Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland ahead of their championship rematch, and Weili Zhang against Tatiana Suarez ahead of their title clash. The PPV fight card airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on February 8 (ET).

Reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) and former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) run it back following their first fight held last January in Toronto, Ontario. The five-round bout saw South Africa’s du Plessis dethroning Strickland of Anaheim, California by split decision.

Weili Zhang (25-3) and Tatiana Suarez (10-0) square off in a five-round bout with a strawweight title on the line. Two-time champion Zhang of China makes the third defense of the title in her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez of Covina, California makes her return to action and first attempt to become champion.

Among other bouts featured on the card, New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-4, 1 NC) goes up against Marcos Rogerio de Lima (22-9-1) of Brazil at heavyweight. As well, Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) of Australia faces Rodolfo Bellato (12-2) of Brazil at light heavyweight. Plus, Australia’s Jake Matthews (20-7) meets Francisco Prado (12-2) of Argentina at welterweight.

The local UFC 312 date in Australia is February 9.