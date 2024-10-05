UFC 311 set for January with first two fights reported

Jailton Almeida up against Serghei Spivac and Rinya Nakamura versus Muin Gafurov have been reported for UFC 311 on January 18. The venue for the first PPV fight card for 2025 is yet to be determined.

The heavyweight bout, reported by MMA Junkie, pits 33-year-old Brazilian Jailton Almeida against 29-year-old Serghei Spivac of Moldova. No. 6-ranked contender Almeida (21-3) defeated Alexander Romanov via first-round rear-naked choke in June and returned to winning ways. No. 7 Spivac got back in the win column in August, submitting Marcin Tybura in the first round with armbar.

According to First Round Management, a bantamweight bout between Rinya Nakamura and Muin Gafurov has also been booked for the event. Unbeaten 29-year-old Nakamura (9-0) of Japan is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Carlos Vera in February. 28-year-old Gafurov (19-6) of Tajikistan scored a UD against Kyung Ho Kang last time out in June.

The promotion is yet to confirm the reported matchups. The announced to date list UFC 311 bouts looks as as the following: