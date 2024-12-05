Subscribe
UFC 311 main event: Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan rematch confirmed

Islam Makhachev defeated Arman Tsarukyan by unanimous decision in April 2019

By Parviz Iskenderov
The rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan has been confirmed as the main event for UFC 311. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18. Makhachev defeated Tsarukyan by unanimous decision in their first fight in April 2019.

Riding a 14-fight winning streak, Makhachev (26-1) makes the fourth defense of his lightweight title. The 33-year-old secured his previous victory in June, submitting Dustin Poirier in the fifth round.

Armenian Tsarukyan (22-3) makes his first attempt to become a champion. The 28-year-old defeated Charles Oliveira by split decision in April, securing his fourth win in a row.

Dana White announced the UFC 311 main event in a new short video. The UFC CEO also confirmed the co-main event pitting Merab Dvalishvili against Umar Nurmagomedov.

33-year-old Dvalishvili (18-4) from Georgia makes the first defense of the bantamweight title he claimed by unanimous decision against Sean O’Malley in September. 28-year-old Nurmagomedov (18-0) defeated Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision in August, maintaining his unbeaten record.

In addition to another recently confirmed bantamweight matchup between Las Vegas native Payton Talbott (9-0) and Raoni Barcelos (18-5) from Brazil, the current UFC 311 lineup is as follows:

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Johnny Walker vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
  • Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
  • Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
  • Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
  • Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
  • Kevin Holland vs. Reiner de Ridder
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

