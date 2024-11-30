Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos official for UFC 311

The bout between Payton Talbott and Raoni Barcelos has been officially announced for UFC 311. The event is held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18. The contest is scheduled for three rounds at bantamweight.

Unbeaten Talbott (9-0) is coming off a first-round knockout win over Yanis Ghemmouri in June. In March, the 26-year-old Las Vegas native TKO’d Cameron Saaiman in Round 2.

Barcelos (18-5) defeated Cristian Quinonez by submission in the third round in February. With the victory, the 30-year-old Brazilian bounced back from a pair of defeats.

The promotion made the Talbott vs Barcelos bout official in a post on X on Saturday. The announcement follows a recently confirmed light heavyweight matchup between Brazil’s Johnny Walker (21-9, 1 NC) and Uzbekistan’s Bogdan Guskov (16-3).

The UFC 311 main event has yet to be confirmed. The current lineup is as follows: