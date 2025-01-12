UFC 311: Bogdan Guskov to face short-notice opponent Billy Elekana

Billy Elekana has been named as the new opponent for Bogdan Guskov at UFC 311 on January 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The latter was originally scheduled to face Johnny Walker, who was forced to withdraw due to “bad injury”. The pair square off in a three-rounder at light heavyweight.

Bogdan Guskov (16-3) aims for his third straight victory. The 32-year-old stopped Ryan Spann in the second round last April, and Zac Pauga in the first round last February. In his first fight inside the UFC Octagon in September 2023, the native of Dukent, Uzbekistan suffered a defeat via first-round submission against Volkan Oezdemir.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Billy Elekana (7-1) makes his UFC debut on a week’s notice. The 29-year-old from Apple Valley, California won his previous bout last July via first-round TKO against Jureall Simmons. In 2023, the Las Vegas-based fighter appeared on a pair of PFL events, taking a split decision against Chuck Campbell and a unanimous decision against Tristan Overvig.

The Guskov vs Elekana matchup was reported by MMA Mania. The promotion has yet to confirm the bout.

The main event at UFC 311 is a rematch between current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) and Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3). The co-main event features newly-crowned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) of Georgia and unbeaten contender Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).