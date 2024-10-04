UFC 309 adds Carlos Prates against Randy Brown, Jim Miller versus Damon Jackson

A pair of bouts featuring Carlos Prates up against Randy Brown and Jim Miller versus Damon Jackson has been reportedly set for UFC 309. The fight card takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 16.

Carlos Prates (20-6) makes his fourth Octagon appearance for the year and targets the 11th win in a row. Brazil’s 31-year-old former Muay Thai fighter is fresh off the win by knockout in the second round against Li Jingliang in August.

34-year-old Randy Brown (19-5) fights for the third time in 2024. The Springfield, Massachusetts native defeated Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by unanimous decision last time out in June and earned his third straight victory.

The welterweight contest was reported by AgFight.

41-year-old Jim Miller (37-18, 1 NC) looks to get back in the win column. The native of Sparta Township, New Jersey dropped a unanimous decision against Bobby Green in April, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Damon Jackson (27-7-1, 1 NC) also looks to return to winning ways. Durant, Oklahoma’s 36-year-old suffered the defeat via UD against Chepe Mariscal in August.

The lightweight bout was reported by MMA Fighting.

In the UFC 309 main event, Jon Jones (27-1-1) of Rochester, NY makes the first defense of his heavyweight belt against former titleholder Stipe Miocic (20-4) of Euclid, Ohio. The co-main event is a rematch between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) of Brazil and Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri.

With the addition of two yet to-be-confirmed by the promotion matchups, the current UFC 309 lineup, comprising 11 bouts in total, looks as the following: