UFC 307 results: Pereira vs Rountree Jr

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr live results from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alex Pereira (11-2) faces Khalil Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC) in the main event of UFC 307 live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5. Brazil’s two-division champion makes the third defense of his light heavyweight belt. The No. 8-ranked contender of Los Angeles makes his first attempt to land a title. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the five-round co-main event, Raquel Pennington (16-8) meets Julianna Pena (11-5). The current bantamweight champion of Colorado Springs makes the first defense of her strap. The former titleholder of Spokane, Washington looks to get back in the win column and become a two-time champion.

UFC 307 fight card also features a bantamweight bout between Mario Bautista (14-2) of Winnemucca, Nevadaand former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-8) of Brazil. As well, Kayla Harrison (17-1) of Middletown, Ohio and Ketlen Vieira (14-3) of Brazil battle it out at women’s bantamweight. The middleweight PPV opener pits Kevin Holland (26-11) of Riverside, California against Georgia’s Roman Dolidze (13-3).

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr results

Get UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)

  • Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
  • Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena
  • Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison
  • Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

  • Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez
  • Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria

Early prelims (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

  • Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington
  • Court McGee vs. Tim Means
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

