UFC 307 weigh-in video

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr official weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following the press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr weigh-in to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5.

In the main event, Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira (11-2) makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title against No. 8-ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC) of LA. The championship limit is 205 lbs.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs defends her bantamweight title against former champion Julianna Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington. The championship mark is 125 lbs.

UFC 307 morning weigh-ins time is 10:50 am ET / 7:50 am PT.

UFC 307 fight card

The full UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
  • Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena
  • Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison
  • Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims

  • Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez
  • Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria

Early prelims

  • Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington
  • Court McGee vs. Tim Means
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

