UFC 307 weigh-in video

Following the press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr weigh-in to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5.
In the main event, Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira (11-2) makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title against No. 8-ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC) of LA. The championship limit is 205 lbs.
In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs defends her bantamweight title against former champion Julianna Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington. The championship mark is 125 lbs.
UFC 307 morning weigh-ins time is 10:50 am ET / 7:50 am PT.
UFC 307 fight card
The full UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena
- Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison
- Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland
Prelims
- Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo
- Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez
- Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria
Early prelims
- Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington
- Court McGee vs. Tim Means