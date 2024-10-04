UFC 307 weigh-in video

Following the press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr weigh-in to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5.

In the main event, Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira (11-2) makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title against No. 8-ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC) of LA. The championship limit is 205 lbs.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs defends her bantamweight title against former champion Julianna Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington. The championship mark is 125 lbs.

UFC 307 morning weigh-ins time is 10:50 am ET / 7:50 am PT.

UFC 307 fight card

The full UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena

Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista

Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison

Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims

Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley

Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez

Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria

Early prelims