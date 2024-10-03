UFC 307 press conference video

Continuing the fight week in Salt Lake City, the athletes battling it out at UFC 307 host a press conference on October 3. In attendance, two-division champion Alex Pereira of Brazil and challenger Khalil Rountree Jr of Los Angeles.

Pereira (11-2) makes the third defense of his UFC 205 lbs title. No. 8-ranked light heavyweight contender Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC) fights for his first belt. The pair squares off in a five-round main event live on pay-per-view.

The co-main event pits current women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs against former champion Julianna Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington. Also on the UFC 307 card, a bantamweight bout between Mario Bautista (14-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-8) of Brazil.

Plus, Kayla Harrison (17-1) of Middletown, Ohio and Ketlen Vieira (14-3) of Brazil clash at women’s bantamweight. Middleweights Kevin Holland (26-11) of Riverside, California and Roman Dolidze (13-3) of Georgia kick off the action.

At the press conference, the fighters preview their respective MMA bouts and go face to face. The fight card airs live on PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5.

UFC 307 press conference time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.