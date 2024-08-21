UFC 307 fight card: Pereira vs Rountree Jr tops, Pennington-Pena co-main event

The fight card has been made official for UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr taking place at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on October 5. The MMA event marks the promotion’s third annual showdown in Utah, featuring a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Alex Pereira (11-2) of Brazil makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title against Las Vegas-based LA native Khalil Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC). In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs defends her bantamweight title against former champion Julianna Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington.

“We are headed back to Utah for the third year in a row,” UFC CEO Dana White said. “The last two events have been an incredible experience with two of the most iconic knockouts ever. And this main event for the light heavyweight title is between two of the hardest punchers in the division.”

“The fans at the Utah events have been amazing and this is one of the nicest arenas I’ve ever been to. I want to thank the Utah Sports Commission and Smith Entertainment Group for their continued support. Get ready, everybody – UFC 307 is going to be a fun one!”

Also confirmed for the UFC 307 fight card, a women’s bantamweight bout between No. 2-ranked contender Ketlen Vieira (14-3) of Brazil and No. 3 Kayla Harrison (17-1) of Middletown, Ohio. Also official, a welterweight bout between No. 9 Stephen Thompson (17-7-1) of Simpsonville, South Carolina and No. 11 Joaquin Buckley (19-6) of St. Louis, Missouri.

As well, Brazil’s former featherweight champion, UFC Hall of Fame inductee and No. 9-ranked bantamweight contender Jose Aldo (32-8) takes on No. 12 Mario Bautista (14-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada. No. 10-ranked middleweight contender Roman Dolidze (13-3) of Georgia goes up against Kevin Holland (26-11) of Riverside, California.

Former bantamweight champion and No. 8-ranked featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling (24-4) of Uniondale, New York fights No. 6 Movsar Evloev (18-0). An all-Brazilian bout at strawweight pits No. 6 Marina Rodriguez against No. 14 Iasmin Lucindo.

In addition, Cesar Almeida (5-1) of Brazil and Ihor Potieria (20-6) of Ukraine battle it out at middleweight. Plus, former two-time UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-7) of Torrance, California meets Tecia Pennington (13-7) of Fall River, Massachusetts.