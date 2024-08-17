Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree Jr official as UFC 307 main event in SLC in October

The main event bout has been confirmed for UFC 307 featuring Alex Pereira up against Khalil Rountree Jr. The fight card airs live on PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5. UFC CEO Dana White made the announcement via a short video today.

Pereira (11-2) makes the third defense of his 205-pound title and the third Octagon appearance for the year. The 37-year-old Brazilian is fresh off the win by knockout in the second round against old rival Jiri Prochazka in June. In April, the former middleweight champion and reigning light heavyweight king KO’d Jamahal Hill in the first round.

Riding a five-fight winning streak, Rountree Jr. (15-5, 1 NC) makes his first attempt to land UFC title. In his previous bout last December, the 34-year-old LA native TKO’d Anthony Smith in the third round.

White also confirmed the UFC 307 co-main event bout, pitting Raquel Pennington (16-8) against Julianna Pena (11-5). The contest features the current bantamweight champion of Colorado Springs making her first title defense against the former champion of Spokane, Washington.

Also official for the event, a bantamweight bout between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-8) of Brazil and Mario Bautista (14-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada. As well, Ketlen Vieira (14-3) of Brazil and Kayla Harrison (17-1) of Middletown, Ohio square off at women’s bantamweight.

Plus, Aljamain Sterling (24-4) of Uniondale, New York and Movsar Evloev (18-0) clash at featherweight. Roman Dolidze (13-3) of Georgia faces Kevin Holland (26-11, 1 NC) of Riverside, California at middleweight. In addition, Stephen Thompson (17-7-1) of Simpsonville, South Carolina and Joaquin Buckley (19-6) of St. Louis, Missouri go head-to-head at welterweight.

The current UFC 307 lineup looks as the following: