UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya kickoff press conference video

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya airs live from Perth, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya airs live from Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET). The PPV fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show. Ahead of the event, the fighters host a press conference and preview their respective matchups.

In the main event, current 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis of South Africa defends his belt against Nigerian-New Zealand former titleholder Israel Adesanya. In the co-main event, former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg of Australia faces former interim 125-pound title challenger Kai Kara-France of New Zealand.

The UFC 305 press conference start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2 at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT. In the UK and Australia, the press conference start time is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3 at 3:30 am BST and 12:30 pm AEST, respectively.

The local UFC 305 date in Australia is Sunday, August 18.

