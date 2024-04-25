UFC 304 lands in Manchester, England in July

The Ultimate Fighting Championship confirmed its first visit to the United Kingdom for 2024 with UFC 304 taking place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. The PPV fight card marks the promotion’s return to the city since October 2016, when Michael Bisping retained his middleweight title by unanimous decision against Dan Henderson in the headliner of UFC 204.

“I’m so excited to get back to Manchester. And no better time than this summer,” UFC CEO Dana White said. “We have two champions from the UK [Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall] and fans have been dying for a UFC PPV event. So here we come to the largest indoor arena in the UK. See you soon, England!”

The previous UFC fight card in the UK was held at The O2 Arena in London last July, when Tom Aspinall stopped Marcin Tybura in the first round of their heavyweight main event. The most recent PPV aired last March live from the same venue, where welterweight champion Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman by majority decision at UFC 286.

The bouts featured on the UFC 304 card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The upcoming event is also the Octagon’s first trip to Europe in 2024.