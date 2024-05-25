Subscribe
UFC 304 fight card update: Bukauskas faces Prachnio, Crosbie meets Patterson

Modestas Bukauskas up against Marcin Prachnio and Sam Patterson versus Kiefer Crosbie join UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 in Manchester, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
A pair of bouts has been made official for the UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 fight card, featuring Modestas Bukauskas up against Marcin Prachnio at light heavyweight and Sam Patterson versus Kiefer Crosbie at welterweight. The MMA event takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27.

30-year-old Bukauskas (15-6) of Lithuania steps inside the Octagon for the first time since last November, when he was KO’d by Vitor Petrino in the second round. 35-year-old Prachnio (17-7) of Poland is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Devin Clark in February.

28-year-old Sam Patterson (11-2-1) of England won his previous bout in January by submission in the first round against Yohan Lainesse. 34-year-old Kiefer Crosbie (10-4) of Ireland was submitted by Kevin Jousset in the first round last September.

UFC officials confirmed the matchups via post on X.

In the main event of UFC 304, England’s welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) defends his title against old rival and No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago. In the co-main event, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) of England defends his strap in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) of Naperville, Illinois.

Among other recently confirmed bouts for the event, Mick Parkin faces Lukasz Brzeski at heavyweight. The current UFC 304 lineup looks as the following:

  • Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, heavyweight – Aspinall’s interim UFC heavyweight title
  • Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
  • Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze, featherweight
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda, featherweight
  • Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons, welterweight
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape, flyweight
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Robert Bryczek, middleweight
  • Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil, women’s strawweight
  • Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski, heavyweight
  • Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweight
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira, women’s bantamweight
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio, light heavyweight
  • Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie, welterweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

