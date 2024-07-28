Belal Muhammad takes title by decision against Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Belal Muhammad became a new welterweight champion dethroning Leon Edwards in a rematch headlining UFC 304. The fight card took place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27.

Their first non-title bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas in March 2021 was ruled no contest. 18 seconds into the second round Muhammad suffered an accidental eye poke and was unable to continue.

The scheduled for five rounds championship clash at UFC 304 went the full distance. The Chicago native took the victory by unanimous decision with the scores 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

In addition to the belt, 36-year-old Belal Muhammad improved to 24-3, 1 NC and secured his sixth win in a row.

Leon Edwards didn’t succeed in his third championship defense and lost the title. Jamaica-born 32-year-old dropped to 22-4, 1 NC, which snapped his four-win streak.