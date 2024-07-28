Subscribe
HomeUFC

Paddy Pimblett sleeps Bobby Green in first round at UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett defeats Bobby Green via technical submission at UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Paddy Pimblett came out on top on July 27, when he faced Bobby Green at UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The Liverpool native claimed the win putting his opponent of San Bernardino, CA to sleep via triangle choke. The lightweight contest was stopped by referee Lukasz Bosacki at 3 minutes and 22 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Paddy Pimblett improved to 22-3 and earned his eighth straight victory. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, the 29-year-old competitor said he was looking to get ranked and fight Renato Moicano (19-5-1) next.

37-year-old Bobby Green dropped to 32-16-1.

“I’m the first person to submit Bobby in the UFC,” Pimblett said. “That’s saying, so that’s a statement. To all you haters out there that said I’d never get a ranking, what now?”

“I have a name that everybody wants see a fight – Renato Moicano. Hopefully he gets through BSD [Benoit Saint Denis]. Or we’ll see if we can settle it before the end of the year or in the New Year.”

Moicano (19-5-1) is riding a three-fight winning streak, which includes the second-round TKO against Jalin Turner last time out in April. The 35-year-old Brazilian is scheduled to face Benoit Saint Denis (13-2, 1 NC) of France on September 28 at UFC Paris.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.