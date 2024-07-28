Paddy Pimblett sleeps Bobby Green in first round at UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett came out on top on July 27, when he faced Bobby Green at UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The Liverpool native claimed the win putting his opponent of San Bernardino, CA to sleep via triangle choke. The lightweight contest was stopped by referee Lukasz Bosacki at 3 minutes and 22 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Paddy Pimblett improved to 22-3 and earned his eighth straight victory. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, the 29-year-old competitor said he was looking to get ranked and fight Renato Moicano (19-5-1) next.

37-year-old Bobby Green dropped to 32-16-1.

“I’m the first person to submit Bobby in the UFC,” Pimblett said. “That’s saying, so that’s a statement. To all you haters out there that said I’d never get a ranking, what now?”

“I have a name that everybody wants see a fight – Renato Moicano. Hopefully he gets through BSD [Benoit Saint Denis]. Or we’ll see if we can settle it before the end of the year or in the New Year.”

Moicano (19-5-1) is riding a three-fight winning streak, which includes the second-round TKO against Jalin Turner last time out in April. The 35-year-old Brazilian is scheduled to face Benoit Saint Denis (13-2, 1 NC) of France on September 28 at UFC Paris.