UFC 304 press conference video

Ahead of their rematch at UFC 304, Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad preview their main event bout and go face to face at the pre-fight press conference. The fight card airs live on PPV from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27.

Jamaica-born Leon Edwards of England brings to the ring his welterweight title. Chicago’s No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad makes his first attempt to become champion. Their first fight in March 2021 was ruled no contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Also partaking in the press conference, Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. England’s interim heavyweight champion and No. 4-ranked contender of Naperville, Illinois also meet in a rematch of their first fight in July 2022.

The fight card also features Bobby Green of San Bernardino, CA up against Paddy Pimblett of England at lightweight. Christian Leroy Duncan of England and Gregory Rodrigues of Brazil clash at middleweight. Plus, Arnold Allen of England and Giga Chikadze of Georgia battle it out at featherweight.

UFC 304 press conference start time is 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on Thursday, July 25.