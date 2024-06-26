UFC 303 Embedded 3: I live the full power

UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the championship event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas onJune 29. The fight card features a series of bouts with the light heavyweight title clash headlining the show.

Two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira defends his 205-pound belt against former champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch. In the co-main event, Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes square off at featherweight.

Also on the PPV card, Anthony Smith and Roman Dolidze battle it out at light heavyweight. Mayra Bueno Silva and Macy Chiasson clash at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Michael Page and Ian Machado Garry go head to head at welterweight.

Following the second episode, UFC 303 Embedded 3 features Prochazka as he trains at UFC Fit in Las Vegas. Pereira has lunch in New York. Cub Swanson prepares for his featherweight bout against Andre Fili at UFC Gym in Costa Mesa, CA. Ortega plays a video game and hits pads. Dolidze trains in Zangief Jiu Jitsu in Las Vegas. Lopes gets a haircut. Pereira watches his sons sparring at Teixeira MMA & Fitness in Bethel, Connecticut and takes energy from the team.