UFC 303 free fight: Jamahal Hill knocks out Johnny Walker in first round

Jamahal Hill faces Carlos Ulberg in the co-main event of UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. Ahead of the event, the promotion hit the stream with a full fight video, featuring the former light heavyweight champion in his bout against Johnny Walker.

Hill and Walker squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 48 in February 2022. The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. The 33-year-old mixed martial artist dropped his Brazilian opponent with a big right hand followed by another punch, when the latter hit the canvas. The official time was 2 minutes and 55 seconds into the first round.

In his next fight on June 29 at UFC 303, No. 3-ranked Jamahal Hill looks to rebound from his defeat against Alex Pereira in April. The Chicago native takes on No. 11 Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand. The latter is riding a six-fight winning streak.