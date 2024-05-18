Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva lands on UFC 303 card in Las Vegas

The bout between Charles Jourdain and Jean Silva has been made official for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at featherweight.

Jourdain (15-7-1) looks to get back in the win column. In his previous outing in January at UFC 297, Canada’s 28-year-old dropped a split decision against Sean Woodson, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Silva (12-2) won nine fights in a row. The 27-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni of Brazil stopped Westin Wilson in the first round of his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 84 also in January.

The promotion confirmed the Jourdain vs Silva clash via post on X.

In the UFC 303 main event, Ireland’s former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor faces former three-time Bellator MMA 155-pound champion Michael Chandler of High Ridge, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, Chicago-based former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski meets Martin Buday of Slovakia. The current lineup looks as the following: