William Zepeda faces Giovanni Cabrera in Ontario, CA in July

Lightweights William Zepeda & Giovanni Cabrera clash live on DAZN

By Parviz Iskenderov
William Zepeda faces Giovanni Cabrera in Ontario, CA
William Zepeda | Golden Boy
William Zepeda has his next fight date confirmed for July 6, when he faces Giovanni Cabrera at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The bout pits the undefeated Mexican southpaw against once-beaten opponent of Seattle, Washington. The pair meets in the 12-round bout at lightweight.

Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, México is fresh off the win via fourth-round RTD against Maxi Hughes in March in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old rising contender fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to extend his unbeaten record.

“I have but one goal and that is to become a world champion, and every fight gets me closer to that goal, William Zepeda said. “Cabrera’s only defeat is at the hands of a current world champion, and when two Mexican boxers enter the ring, fireworks can be expected. I hope we can give the fans a great show at the Toyota Arena. We have worked very hard and we are going to have a victory for my town of San Mateo Atenco and all of Mexico. Nothing will stop me from achieving my dreams of becoming the best in the world!”

Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs) won his previous bout in March in San Antonio by unanimous decision against Ricardo Quiroz. With the victory, the Chicago-based 29-year-old returned to winning ways, after dropping a split decision against Isaac Cruz last July.

“I want to make great fights. Zepeda vs. Cabrera is a great Mexican fight,” Giovanni Cabrera said. “No one’s ever heard of a Camarón beating a Cabrón. July 6 he is going down!”

The matchups featured on the Zepeda vs Cabrera undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

