Glory 92 results, start time, live stream, Wisse vs Bokeme

Glory 92: Wisse vs Bokeme airs live from RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, May 18. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the championship belt contested on the night.
In the main event, Donovan Wisse (20-1, 10 KOs) of Suriname defends his middleweight title against Ulric Bokeme (32-4, 17 KOs) of Switzerland. In the co-main event, Levi Rigters (17-2, 8 KO) faces fellow-Dutch Nico Pereira Horta (22-8, 3 KO) at heavyweight. The latter took the fight on a short notice replacing Jahfarr Wilnis.
Also on the main card, an all-Dutch middleweight bout between Michael Boapeah (16-4-1, 7 KOs) and Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-9, 36 KOs). In another matchup at middleweight, Mohamed Touchassie (16-1, 12 KOs) of the Netherlands takes on Sergej Braun (43-13, 27 KOs) of Germany. Plus, Jay Overmeer (29-6, 15 KOs) of the Netherlands and Teodor Hristov (16-3, 7 KOs) of Bulgaria clash at welterweight.
A pair of featherweight bouts kicks off the action. Jan Kaffa (20-3, 7 KOs) of the Netherlands goes up against Denis Wosik (38-8-1, 9 KOs) of Germany. Plus, Ahmad Chikh Mousa (59-9-1, 28 KOs) of Syria and Berjan Peposhi (28-4, 16 KOs) of Albania meet in a rematch.
Glory 92 Rotterdam live stream
United States
Broadcast: Bally Live
Date: Saturday, May 18
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Netherlands
Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, May 18
Time: 8 pm CEST
France & Belgium
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, May 18
Time: 8 pm CEST
Kickboxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Glory 92 Rotterdam from practically anywhere.
Glory 92 Rotterdam results
Get Glory 92: Wisse vs Bokeme full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Donovan Wisse vs. Ulric Bokeme, middleweight – Wisse’s Glory middleweight title
- Levi Rigters vs. Nico Pereira Horta, heavyweight
- Michael Boapeah vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan, middleweight
- Mohamed Touchassie vs. Sergej Braun, middleweight
- Jay Overmeer vs. Teodor Hristov, welterweight
- Jan Kaffa vs. Denis Wosik, featherweight
- Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Berjan Peposhi, featherweight
Preliminary card
- Anis Bouzid vs. Mory Kromah, light heavyweight
- Don Sno vs. Figuereido Landman, welterweight