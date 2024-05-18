Subscribe
Glory 92 results, start time, live stream, Wisse vs Bokeme

Glory 92: Wisse vs Bokeme live results from RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands

By Parviz Iskenderov
Donovan Wisse faces Ulric Bokeme at Glory 92 live from Rotterdam
Donovan Wisse and Ulric Bokeme at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout | Glory
Table of contents

Glory 92: Wisse vs Bokeme airs live from RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, May 18. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the championship belt contested on the night.

In the main event, Donovan Wisse (20-1, 10 KOs) of Suriname defends his middleweight title against Ulric Bokeme (32-4, 17 KOs) of Switzerland. In the co-main event, Levi Rigters (17-2, 8 KO) faces fellow-Dutch Nico Pereira Horta (22-8, 3 KO) at heavyweight. The latter took the fight on a short notice replacing Jahfarr Wilnis.

Also on the main card, an all-Dutch middleweight bout between Michael Boapeah (16-4-1, 7 KOs) and Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-9, 36 KOs). In another matchup at middleweight, Mohamed Touchassie (16-1, 12 KOs) of the Netherlands takes on Sergej Braun (43-13, 27 KOs) of Germany. Plus, Jay Overmeer (29-6, 15 KOs) of the Netherlands and Teodor Hristov (16-3, 7 KOs) of Bulgaria clash at welterweight.

A pair of featherweight bouts kicks off the action. Jan Kaffa (20-3, 7 KOs) of the Netherlands goes up against Denis Wosik (38-8-1, 9 KOs) of Germany. Plus, Ahmad Chikh Mousa (59-9-1, 28 KOs) of Syria and Berjan Peposhi (28-4, 16 KOs) of Albania meet in a rematch.

Glory 92 Rotterdam live stream

United States

Broadcast: Bally Live
Date: Saturday, May 18
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, May 18
Time: 8 pm CEST

France & Belgium

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, May 18
Time: 8 pm CEST

Kickboxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Glory 92 Rotterdam from practically anywhere.

Glory 92 Rotterdam results

Get Glory 92: Wisse vs Bokeme full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Donovan Wisse vs. Ulric Bokeme, middleweight – Wisse’s Glory middleweight title
  • Levi Rigters vs. Nico Pereira Horta, heavyweight
  • Michael Boapeah vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan, middleweight
  • Mohamed Touchassie vs. Sergej Braun, middleweight
  • Jay Overmeer vs. Teodor Hristov, welterweight
  • Jan Kaffa vs. Denis Wosik, featherweight
  • Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Berjan Peposhi, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • Anis Bouzid vs. Mory Kromah, light heavyweight
  • Don Sno vs. Figuereido Landman, welterweight
