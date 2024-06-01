Subscribe
UFC 302 post-fight press conference video

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier post-fight press conference

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following their bouts at UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier, the fighters host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 1.

On the top of PPV card, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev faces Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former 185-pound champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California and Paulo Costa of Brazil square off at middleweight.

Also on the UFC 302 fight card, Poland’s middleweight Michal Oleksiejczuk takes on Kevin Holland of Riverside, California. Welterweight Niko Price of Cape Coral, Florida meets fellow-American Alex Morono of Houston, Texas. Randy Brown of Springfield, Massachusetts battles Brazil’s Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a 170-pound matchup.

In attendance at the press conference, UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

