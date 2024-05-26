Subscribe
UFC 302 Countdown: Makhachev vs Poirier – Full Episode

Countdown to UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 302 Countdown features Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier ahead of their championship bout at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1. The reigning lightweight champion makes the third defense of his belt against the former interim titleholder of Lafayette, Louisiana. The pair squares off in the five-round main event live on pay-per-view.

The full episode also features, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland of Anaheim, California and former 185-pound title challenger Paulo Costa of Brazil. The pair goes head to head in the three-round UFC 302 co-main event.

UFC 302 Countdown premieres on Sunday, May 26 at 9:15 am ET / 6:15 am PT in the U.S., 2:15 pm BST in the UK and 11:15 pm AEST in Australia.

