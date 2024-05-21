Subscribe
UFC 302 free fight: Paulo Costa earns three-round decision against Luke Rockhold

Paulo Costa faces Sean Strickland at UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poiriera

By Parviz Iskenderov
Paulo Costa goes up against former middleweight champion Sean Strickland at UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poiriera on Saturday, June 1. The pair squares off in the co-main event live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Ahead of the showdown the promotion released a full fight video, featuring Costa in his bout in August 2022, when he faced Luke Rockhold. The contest, pitting the former middleweight title challenger of Brazil against the division’s former champion of Santa Cruz, California, co-headlined the UFC 278 fight in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The scheduled for three rounds matchup went the full distance. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of the Brazilian contender.

In his next fight on June 1 against Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa looks to get back in the win column. The 33-year-old native of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais dropped a unanimous decision against Robert Whittaker last time out in February.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

