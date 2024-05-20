UFC 302 free fight: Sean Strickland bests Israel Adesanya by decision to claim title

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland is back in action on June 1, when he faces Paulo Costa at UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poiriera. The pair battles it out live on pay-per-view from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Ahead of the event the promotion hit the stream with a full fight video, featuring the native of Anaheim, California in his final outing for 2023. Stepping inside the Octagon at UFC 293 last September in Sydney, Australia, Strickland challenged the then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of New Zealand by way of Nigeria.

The championship bout went the full distance. After five rounds, all three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of the American contender.

Going up against Brazil’s former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302 early June, Sean Strickland looks to return to winning ways. The 33-year-old lost his title by split decision against South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in January.