Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 302 free fight: Dustin Poirier KO’s Benoit Saint-Denis with punches

Dustin Poirier challenges Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in Newark, NJ

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Dustin Poirier challenges Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 302 on Saturday, June 1 live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Going up against the defending lightweight champion, the 35-year-old Lafayette, Louisiana native makes his third attempt to land the title.

In his previous Octagon appearance in March, Poirier faced Benoit Saint Denis. The pair squared off in the co-main event at UFC 299 in Miami.

The scheduled for five rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. Nevertheless, until the moment of impact, it saw an all-around action, including kicks, knees, punches and elbows, as well as a number of submission attempts.

Dustin Poirier claimed the win by knockout when he dropped fellow southpaw of France to the canvas with a big right hook that was followed by another punch on the ground. The official time was 2 minutes and 32 seconds into the second round.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.