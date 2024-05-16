UFC 302 free fight: Dustin Poirier KO’s Benoit Saint-Denis with punches

Dustin Poirier challenges Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 302 on Saturday, June 1 live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Going up against the defending lightweight champion, the 35-year-old Lafayette, Louisiana native makes his third attempt to land the title.

In his previous Octagon appearance in March, Poirier faced Benoit Saint Denis. The pair squared off in the co-main event at UFC 299 in Miami.

The scheduled for five rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. Nevertheless, until the moment of impact, it saw an all-around action, including kicks, knees, punches and elbows, as well as a number of submission attempts.

Dustin Poirier claimed the win by knockout when he dropped fellow southpaw of France to the canvas with a big right hook that was followed by another punch on the ground. The official time was 2 minutes and 32 seconds into the second round.