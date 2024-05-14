UFC 302 free fight: Islam Makhachev KO’s Alexander Volkanovski with head kick

Islam Makhachev faces Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1. The 32-year-old lightweight champion puts his title on the line for the third time.

In his previous outing last October in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev faced Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch. The latter took the fight on a short notice, replacing Charles Oliveira.

Makhachev won their first fight last February in Perth, Australia by unanimous decision. The scheduled for five rounds second encounter didn’t go the distance.

The 155-pound champion dropped and stopped the then featherweight titleholder with a left kick to the head. The official time was 3 minutes and 6 seconds into the opening round.

Making his first Octagon appearance for the year at UFC 302, Islam Makhachev meets former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The 35-year-old Lafayette, Louisiana native is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Benoit Saint Denis in March.