UFC 301 post-fight press conference video

Following their bouts at UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, the fighters host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4.

On the top of PPV card, Brazil’s flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) makes the second defense of his title. No. 10-ranked contender Steve Erceg (12-1) of Australia makes his first attempt to become UFC champion.

In the co-main event, former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) of Brazil makes his Octagon return against LA’s bantamweight Jonathan Martinez (19-4). Also on the UFC 301 card, Brazilian Vitor Petrino (11-0) takes on former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (37-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The action begins with a pair of middleweight matchups. Michel Pereira (30-11, 2 NC) of Brazil faces Ihor Potieria (20-5) of Ukraine. Plus, Brazilian Caio Borralho (15-1, 1 NC) goes up against Paul Craig (17-7-1) of Scotland.

In attendance at the press conference some of the fighters battling it out on the night.