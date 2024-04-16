Subscribe
UFC 301 official trailer: Pantoja faces Erceg, Aldo returns against Martinez

Alexandre Pantoja defends flyweight title against Steve Erceg at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, May 4. The event marks the promotion’s first visit to Brazil in 2024. The fight promo hit the stream today.

In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) fights in front of his home country crowd against No. 10-ranked contender Steve Erceg (12-1) of Australia. In the co-main event, Brazil’s former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) makes his Octagon return against Jonathan Martinez (19-4) of Los Angeles.

Also on the UFC 301 fight card, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (37-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas goes up against unbeaten representative of the country-host Vitor Petrino (11-0). As well, Ukrainian middleweight Ihor Potieria (20-5) takes on Michel Pereira (30-11, 2 NC) of Brazil. Also at middleweight, Brazilian Caio Borralho (15-1, 1 NC) faces Paul Craig (17-7-1) of Scotland.

