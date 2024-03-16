Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg tops UFC 301 PPV card in May

The main event bout for UFC 301 has been officially set featuring Alexandre Pantoja up against Steve Erceg. The reigning flyweight champion of Brazil defends of his title in front of his home country crowd against the Australian contender. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, May 4.

Riding a five-fight winning streak, Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) makes the second defense of his belt. Last year, the 33-year-old native of Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro secured a pair of wins by decision against former champion Brandon Royval to retain and claim the title in December and July, respectively.

Steve Erceg (12-1) knocked out Matt Schnell in the second round in March and scored his 11th straight victory. The 28-year-old Perth native is currently No. 10 in the UFC flyweight rankings.

The Pantoja vs Erceg championship clash was confirmed by the promotion via post on X today. The current UFC 301 lineup looks as the following: