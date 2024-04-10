Ihor Potieria faces Michel Pereira at UFC 301 in Brazil, Makhmud Muradov out

Ukrainian middleweight Ihor Potieria is back in action on May 4, when he faces Brazil’s Michel Pereira at UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg. The MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Potieria (20-5) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and targets his second win in a row. Kyiv’s 27-year-old defeated Robert Bryczek by unanimous decision in February.

Las Vegas-based Pereira (30-11, 2 NC) is riding a seven-fight winning streak. The 30-year-old native of Maraba, Para is fresh off the win by submission in the first round against Michal Oleksiejczuk in March.

Pereira was originally scheduled to face Makhmud Muradov. According to MMA Fighting, the latter was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an infection. Potieria was expected to face Sharabutdin Magomedov at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Chimaev in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 22.

In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil defends his flyweight title against Steve Erceg of Australia. In the co-main event, Brazil’s former featherweight champion Jose Aldo makes his Octagon return against Jonathan Martinez of Los Angeles.

The current UFC 301 lineup looks as the following: