UFC 301 Embedded 4: Who’s the champion now

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Embedded Vlog Series Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the flyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

The fourth episode of UFC 301 Embedded features middleweight opponents Paul Craig of Scotland and Caio Borralho of Brazil as they sign posters ahead of their PPV card bout. Australian flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg tries on the MMA gloves and trains.

Brazil’s 125 lbs champion Alexandre Pantoja does media. Together with former featherweight champion and compatriot Jose Aldo they meet Brazilian coach and soccer player Arthur “Zico” Antunes Coimbra.