Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 301 Embedded 4: Who’s the champion now

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Embedded Vlog Series Episode 4

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Embedded Vlog Series Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the flyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

The fourth episode of UFC 301 Embedded features middleweight opponents Paul Craig of Scotland and Caio Borralho of Brazil as they sign posters ahead of their PPV card bout. Australian flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg tries on the MMA gloves and trains.

Brazil’s 125 lbs champion Alexandre Pantoja does media. Together with former featherweight champion and compatriot Jose Aldo they meet Brazilian coach and soccer player Arthur “Zico” Antunes Coimbra.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.