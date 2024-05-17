Photos: Jake Paul & Mike Tyson go face to face at press conference in Arlington, TX

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson previewed their bout and went face to face at the second leg of a two-city press tour. The pair squares off in the main event live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, July 20. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

The second press conference, held at Texas Live, saw Paul and Tyson answer those commonly asked questions. Is the 57-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion “too old” to fight the 27-year-old YouTuber turned pro boxer? Is the fight scripted? Well, “Iron” Mike called his friend/next opponent “fat”. The latter vowed to “knock this old man the f*** out”.

Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is ridding a three-fight winning streak. Going through the ropes for the second time in 2024, the native of Cleveland, Ohio promises a real fight in his heavyweight debut.

“I hope y’all keep that same energy when I knock this old man the f*** out, Jake Paul said. “Clearly, they don’t have a high IQ in here, but that’s a federal crime [to fix fights].”

“Buster Douglas was fat. Am I right? I know, but you know Buster Douglas, I’m better [Douglas handed Mike Tyson his first career defeat by knockout in the 10th round in February 1990]. I’m going to end you quicker than he did and you’ll remember that forever.”

“You started me off [Paul made his pro boxing debut on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr], I appreciate that. Mike, I love you. I love you like a father loves his son, but I must discipline you. You’re going down, man.”

Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

“What I promise to the people is on July 20th, Mike will be put to sleep and he will feel my power and I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time.”

“They say he’s ‘the baddest man on the planet’, so let’s find out. Apparently he’s the final boss. I love the biggest challenges in the world. That’s what’s made my whole entire career is taking big risks and I want the toughest guy out there. I want the biggest fights and making history is what I’ve done my whole entire career.”

“And this is no different. Netflix, Mike Tyson. It doesn’t get any bigger than this and everyone will see July 20th.”

Mike Tyson: I started Jake Paul off & I’m gonna finish him

Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), who turns 58 on June 30, hasn’t fought as a pro in 19 years. In November 2020, the Brooklyn native faced fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match that ended in a split draw. Nevertheless, “The Baddest man on the Planet” is confident in his victory against Paul.

“I don’t know if he’s in his prime,” Mike Tyson said. “He’s fat. He should be lean and mean and he’s fat and funky. I saw him with his shirt off though and he’s fat.”

Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

“He’s not going to win. He can’t even knock out Nate Diaz, who is like 40 pounds. How’s he going to knock me out? Who’s the other guy? Anderson Silva… He didn’t knock out Tommy Fury. He didn’t knock those little guys out. How’s he going to knock me out? He never knocked out a real man.”

“I started Jake off and I’m gonna finish him.”

“He did improve a lot, but he is not going to have a good night when he fights me on July 20th.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul go face to face | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

In the co-main event, Katie Taylor of Ireland faces old rival Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. The long-awaited rematch is scheduled for 10 rounds with Taylor’s undisputed junior welterweight title on the line.

Among the Paul vs Tyson undercard bouts, Ashton Sylve of Long Beach, California and Floyd Schofield of Jersey City, New Jersey clash at lightweight. In addition, former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr of Mexico takes on England’s former UFC fighter Darren Till at light heavyweight.