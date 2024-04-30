Subscribe
UFC 301 Embedded 2: Let’s see who’s gonna get the belt first

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Embedded Vlog Series Episode 2

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Embedded Vlog Series Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the flyweight title contested on the night.

The second episode of UFC 301 Embedded features Australian contender Steve Erceg as he hits pads ahead of his title challenge against Brazil’s 125 lbs champion Alexandre Pantoja. The latter trains at ATT.

LA’s bantamweight Jonathan Martinez shops Salvadorian in Denver, Colorado. His opponent, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo of Brazil trains in Rio.

Michel Pereira, who faces Ukrainian Ihor Potieria on the main card at middleweight, arrives to Athlete Hotel and meets Caio Borralho. The latter hits the beach ahead of his 185 lbs PPV opener against Paul Craig of Scotland.

Champion Pantoja packs and departs to his next fight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

