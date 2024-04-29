UFC 301 Embedded 1: We can only expect a brutal victory via knockout

UFC 301 Embedded Vlog Series Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. On the top of the card, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja fights in front of his home country crowd against challenger Steve Erceg of Australia.

In the co-main event, Brazilian two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo returns against LA’s Jonathan Martinez. The pair goes head to head at bantamweight.

UFC 301 Embedded 1 features the main and co-main event fighters as the train and get ready for their respective bouts. Plus, Paul Craig of Scotland lands in Rio for his middleweight main card bout against Brazilian Caio Borralho. The latter arrives to Athlete Hotel and does padwork.