Andre Lima to face Mitch Raposo at UFC 302, Nyamjargal Tumendemberel out

Mitch Raposo is a new opponent for Andre Lima on Saturday, June 1 at UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier. The native of Fall River, Massachusetts replaces Nyamjargal Tumendemberel of Mongolia. The fight card takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The pair squares off in the three round bout at flyweight.

Brazil’s unbeaten 25-year-old Lima (8-0) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year. In his previous outing in March, the Dana White’s Contender Series alumni took the win against Igor da Silva, who was disqualified for biting in the second round.

Making his promotional debut on a short notice, Raposo (9-1) brings to the Octagon four straight victories. The 25-year-old’s sole career defeat goes to October 2021, when he lost his DWCS bout against Jake Hadley by submission in the second round.

The replacement due to Tumendemberel’s visa issues was reported by MMA Junkie. The promotion is yet to confirm the change.

In the UFC 302 main event, Islam Makhachev (25-1) makes the third defense of his lightweight title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6) of Anaheim, California takes on former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3) of Brazil.

The current UFC 302 lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, lightweight – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov, heavyweight

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, welterweight

Preliminary card

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight

Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono, welterweight

Early prelims