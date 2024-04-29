Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 301 free fight: Alexandre Pantoja takes title by decision against Brandon Moreno

Alexandre Pantoja defends against Steve Erceg at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Alexandre Pantoja faces Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, May 4. Making his first Octagon appearance for the year, the Brazilian champion puts his flyweight title on the line.

Pantoja (27-5) claimed the belt last July at UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 34-year-old native of Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro dethroned his old rival Brandon Moreno of Mexico by split decision. The scores were 46-49 in favor of the then defending champion and twice 48-47 for the challenger.

Going up against Steve Erceg (12-1), Alexandre Pantoja defends his 125 lbs belt for the second time. No. 10-ranked flyweight contender of Australia fights for the second in 2024 and makes his first attempt to become UFC champion.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.