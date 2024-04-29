UFC 301 free fight: Alexandre Pantoja takes title by decision against Brandon Moreno

Alexandre Pantoja faces Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, May 4. Making his first Octagon appearance for the year, the Brazilian champion puts his flyweight title on the line.

Pantoja (27-5) claimed the belt last July at UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 34-year-old native of Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro dethroned his old rival Brandon Moreno of Mexico by split decision. The scores were 46-49 in favor of the then defending champion and twice 48-47 for the challenger.

Going up against Steve Erceg (12-1), Alexandre Pantoja defends his 125 lbs belt for the second time. No. 10-ranked flyweight contender of Australia fights for the second in 2024 and makes his first attempt to become UFC champion.