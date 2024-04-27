UFC 301 Countdown: Pantoja vs Erceg – Full Episode

UFC 301 Countdown features Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg ahead of their championship bout at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, February 17. Brazil’s flyweight champion and the No. 11-ranked contender of Australia battle it out in the five-round main event live on pay-per-view.

33-year-old Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) of Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro makes the second defense of his title and targets his sixth straight victory. 28-year-old Perth, Western Australia native Steve Erceg (12-1) is riding an 11-fight winning streak and fights for his first title.

Also featured on UFC 301 Countdown, Brazil’s former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) and LA’s Jonathan Martinez (19-4). The pair squares off in the co-main event at bantamweight.