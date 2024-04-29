UFC 301 card, start time, how to watch, PPV price, Pantoja vs Erceg

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the championship belt contested on the night.
In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Steve Erceg. In the co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo makes his Octagon return against Jonathan Martinez at bantamweight.
UFC 301 PPV fight card
Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) of Brazil makes the second defense of his 125 lbs title and eyes his sixth straight victory. Australia’s No. 10-ranked flyweight contender Steve Erceg (12-1) makes his first attempt to become champion and targets his 12th win in a row. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
Brazil’s former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) steps inside the Octagon for the first time since August 2022 and looks to return to winning ways. Jonathan Martinez (19-4) of Los Angeles won six of his previous outings. The 135 lbs bout is scheduled for three rounds.
Also on the PPV card, former 205 lbs title challenger Anthony Smith (37-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas goes up against unbeaten Brazilian light heavyweight Vitor Petrino (11-0). As well, Michel Pereira (30-11, 2 NC) of Brazil and Ihor Potieria (20-5) of Ukraine go head to head at middleweight. In the 185 lbs main card opener, Brazilian Caio Borralho (15-1, 1 NC) takes on Paul Craig (17-7-1) of Scotland.
Preliminary card & early prelims
The top of UFC 301 preliminary card pits Jack Shore (17-1) of Wales against Joanderson Brito (16-3-1) of Brazil at featherweight. Also on the card, Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7) of Poland and Iasmin Lucindo (15-5) of Brazil clash at women’s strawweight.
Plus, Brazilian lightweight Elves Brener (16-3) goes up against Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1) of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, Jean Silva (12-2) of Brazil and William Gomis (13-2) of France meet at featherweight.
Among the early prelims, Joaquim Silva (13-5) of Brazil and Drakkar Klose (14-2-1) of the U.S. square off at lightweight. In another bout at lightweight, Mauricio Ruffy (9-1) of Brazil faces Australian Jamie Mullarkey (17-7).
Rounding out the card, Dione Barbosa (6-2) of Brazil and Ernesta Kareckaite (5-0-1) of Lithuania go toe-to-toe at women’s flyweight. In a lightweight bout, Ismael Bonfim (19-4) of Brazil fights Vinc Pichel (14-3) of the U.S. Kicking off the action, Brazil’s Alessandro Costa (13-4) and Kevin Borjas (9-2) of Peru duel at flyweight.
When does UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg start in the USA?
In the U.S., UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
The PPV price is $79.99 through ESPN+ for customers who purchased The Disney Bundle Trio Basic for $14.99/mo.
The PPV price with an ESPN+ monthly subscription is $90.98, which includes the first month of the ESPN+ monthly subscription (renews at $10.99/mo).
The PPV price with an ESPN+ annual subscription is $134.98, which includes the first year of the ESPN+ annual subscription (renews at $109.99/yr).
The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.
When does UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg start in the UK?
In the UK, UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live stream on TNT Sports Box Office. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at 3 am BST.
The preliminary card starts at 1 am BST on Sunday, May 5. The early prelims start at 11 pm BST on Saturday, May 4. Live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass.
When does UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg start in Australia?
In Australia, UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live stream on Kayo PPV. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at 12 pm AEST.
UFC 301 PPV time in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. In Adelaide and Darwin, the start time is 11:30 am ACST. The PPV action in Perth begins at 10 am AWST.
The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8:00 am AWST. The early prelims start at 8 am AEST / 7:30 am ACST / 6 am AWST. Live stream is available on Kayo.
The PPV price is $59.95. Kayo subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.
How to stream UFC 301 in other countries?
MMA fans in other selected countries can stream UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg live on UFC Fight Pass, via local providers and with VPN, such as ExpressVPN.
Date and time vary by location.
Full fight card
The current UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo, bantamweight
- Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight
- Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria, middleweight
- Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight
Preliminary card
- Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight
- Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, lightweight
- Jean Silva vs. William Gomis, featherweight
Early prelims
- Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose, lightweight
- Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
- Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite, women’s flyweight
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel, lightweight
- Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweight