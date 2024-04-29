UFC 301 card, start time, how to watch, PPV price, Pantoja vs Erceg

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the championship belt contested on the night.

In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Steve Erceg. In the co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo makes his Octagon return against Jonathan Martinez at bantamweight.

UFC 301 PPV fight card

Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) of Brazil makes the second defense of his 125 lbs title and eyes his sixth straight victory. Australia’s No. 10-ranked flyweight contender Steve Erceg (12-1) makes his first attempt to become champion and targets his 12th win in a row. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Brazil’s former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) steps inside the Octagon for the first time since August 2022 and looks to return to winning ways. Jonathan Martinez (19-4) of Los Angeles won six of his previous outings. The 135 lbs bout is scheduled for three rounds.

Also on the PPV card, former 205 lbs title challenger Anthony Smith (37-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas goes up against unbeaten Brazilian light heavyweight Vitor Petrino (11-0). As well, Michel Pereira (30-11, 2 NC) of Brazil and Ihor Potieria (20-5) of Ukraine go head to head at middleweight. In the 185 lbs main card opener, Brazilian Caio Borralho (15-1, 1 NC) takes on Paul Craig (17-7-1) of Scotland.

Preliminary card & early prelims

The top of UFC 301 preliminary card pits Jack Shore (17-1) of Wales against Joanderson Brito (16-3-1) of Brazil at featherweight. Also on the card, Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7) of Poland and Iasmin Lucindo (15-5) of Brazil clash at women’s strawweight.

Plus, Brazilian lightweight Elves Brener (16-3) goes up against Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1) of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, Jean Silva (12-2) of Brazil and William Gomis (13-2) of France meet at featherweight.

Among the early prelims, Joaquim Silva (13-5) of Brazil and Drakkar Klose (14-2-1) of the U.S. square off at lightweight. In another bout at lightweight, Mauricio Ruffy (9-1) of Brazil faces Australian Jamie Mullarkey (17-7).

Rounding out the card, Dione Barbosa (6-2) of Brazil and Ernesta Kareckaite (5-0-1) of Lithuania go toe-to-toe at women’s flyweight. In a lightweight bout, Ismael Bonfim (19-4) of Brazil fights Vinc Pichel (14-3) of the U.S. Kicking off the action, Brazil’s Alessandro Costa (13-4) and Kevin Borjas (9-2) of Peru duel at flyweight.

When does UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg start in the USA?

In the U.S., UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $79.99 through ESPN+ for customers who purchased The Disney Bundle Trio Basic for $14.99/mo.

The PPV price with an ESPN+ monthly subscription is $90.98, which includes the first month of the ESPN+ monthly subscription (renews at $10.99/mo).

The PPV price with an ESPN+ annual subscription is $134.98, which includes the first year of the ESPN+ annual subscription (renews at $109.99/yr).

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

When does UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live stream on TNT Sports Box Office. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at 3 am BST.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am BST on Sunday, May 5. The early prelims start at 11 pm BST on Saturday, May 4. Live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass.

When does UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg airs live stream on Kayo PPV. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at 12 pm AEST.

UFC 301 PPV time in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. In Adelaide and Darwin, the start time is 11:30 am ACST. The PPV action in Perth begins at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8:00 am AWST. The early prelims start at 8 am AEST / 7:30 am ACST / 6 am AWST. Live stream is available on Kayo.

The PPV price is $59.95. Kayo subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

How to stream UFC 301 in other countries?

MMA fans in other selected countries can stream UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg live on UFC Fight Pass, via local providers and with VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Date and time vary by location.

Full fight card

The current UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title

Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo, bantamweight

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria, middleweight

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, lightweight

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis, featherweight

Early prelims