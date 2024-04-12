Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill on weight at UFC 300, full card with three belts official

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Brazil’s two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against American former champion Jamahal Hill. Both fighters made the required 205 lbs championship limit, and are eligible for the belt.

Alex Pereira weighed-in at 205 lbs. Jamahal Hill also showed 205 lbs. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her title in the all-Chinese bout against Yan Xiaonan. The championship limit is 115 lbs. Both fighters tipped the scales hitting the mark of 115 lbs.

Also on the card, Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” strap against fellow-American Max Holloway. The pair squares off at lightweight with the limit of 155 lbs, plus 1 lbs allowance for a non-UFC title. Both, Gaethje and Holloway came in at 156 lbs.

All other fighters featured on the card also successfully weighed-in.

Get UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill full fight card and weights below.

UFC 300 fight card

Main card

Alex Pereira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (205) – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115) – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Max Holloway (156) – Gaethje’s BMF title

Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156) – UFC lightweight title eliminator

Bo Nickal (186) vs. Cody Brundage (186)

Preliminary card

Jiri Prochazka (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (146)

Holly Holm (136) vs. Kayla Harrison (136)

Sodiq Yusuff (146) vs. Diego Lopes (146)

Early prelims